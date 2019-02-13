Best Eastern Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.64 crore, up 14.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.64 crore in December 2018 up 14.33% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018 down 14.72% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2018 up 2% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2017.

Best Eastern EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2017.

Best Eastern shares closed at 48.90 on January 31, 2019 (BSE)