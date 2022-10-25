Best Agrolife Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 579.16 crore, up 78.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 579.16 crore in September 2022 up 78.54% from Rs. 324.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.85 crore in September 2022 up 87.8% from Rs. 24.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.97 crore in September 2022 up 96.82% from Rs. 35.55 crore in September 2021.

Best Agrolife EPS has increased to Rs. 19.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.32 in September 2021.

Best Agrolife shares closed at 1,525.30 on October 21, 2022 (NSE)