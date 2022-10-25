 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Best Agrolife Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 579.16 crore, up 78.54% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Best Agrolife are:

Net Sales at Rs 579.16 crore in September 2022 up 78.54% from Rs. 324.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.85 crore in September 2022 up 87.8% from Rs. 24.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.97 crore in September 2022 up 96.82% from Rs. 35.55 crore in September 2021.

Best Agrolife EPS has increased to Rs. 19.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.32 in September 2021.

Best Agrolife shares closed at 1,525.30 on October 21, 2022 (NSE)

Best Agrolife
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 579.16 423.46 324.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 579.16 423.46 324.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 580.74 430.55 224.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -102.66 -63.19 55.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.16 6.39 4.06
Depreciation 1.25 1.03 0.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.09 16.09 5.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.58 32.58 34.33
Other Income 4.14 3.11 0.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.72 35.69 34.65
Interest 5.80 4.27 1.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 62.92 31.42 33.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 62.92 31.42 33.09
Tax 16.07 7.96 8.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.85 23.47 24.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.85 23.47 24.95
Equity Share Capital 23.64 23.64 22.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.82 9.93 11.32
Diluted EPS 19.82 9.93 11.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.82 9.93 11.32
Diluted EPS 19.82 9.93 11.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:33 am
