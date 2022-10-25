English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Best Agrolife Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 579.16 crore, up 78.54% Y-o-Y

    October 25, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Best Agrolife are:

    Net Sales at Rs 579.16 crore in September 2022 up 78.54% from Rs. 324.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.85 crore in September 2022 up 87.8% from Rs. 24.95 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.97 crore in September 2022 up 96.82% from Rs. 35.55 crore in September 2021.

    Best Agrolife EPS has increased to Rs. 19.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.32 in September 2021.

    Close

    Best Agrolife shares closed at 1,525.30 on October 21, 2022 (NSE)

    Best Agrolife
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations579.16423.46324.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations579.16423.46324.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods580.74430.55224.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-102.66-63.1955.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.166.394.06
    Depreciation1.251.030.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.0916.095.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.5832.5834.33
    Other Income4.143.110.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.7235.6934.65
    Interest5.804.271.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.9231.4233.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax62.9231.4233.09
    Tax16.077.968.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.8523.4724.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.8523.4724.95
    Equity Share Capital23.6423.6422.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.829.9311.32
    Diluted EPS19.829.9311.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.829.9311.32
    Diluted EPS19.829.9311.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Best Agrolife #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.