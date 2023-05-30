Best Agrolife Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 259.80 crore, up 0.65% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 259.80 237.55 258.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 259.80 237.55 258.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 231.71 165.11 276.65 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 37.38 12.60 -61.19 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 9.69 9.58 5.48 Depreciation 1.54 1.33 1.08 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 16.35 28.33 6.62 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -36.89 20.61 29.50 Other Income 1.49 1.35 3.46 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -35.40 21.96 32.96 Interest 7.80 6.10 4.73 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -43.20 15.86 28.22 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -43.20 15.86 28.22 Tax -10.76 6.66 6.67 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -32.44 9.20 21.56 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -32.44 9.20 21.56 Equity Share Capital 23.64 23.64 23.64 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -13.72 3.89 9.46 Diluted EPS -13.72 3.89 9.46 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -13.72 3.89 9.46 Diluted EPS -13.72 3.89 9.46 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited