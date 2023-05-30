English
    Best Agrolife Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 259.80 crore, up 0.65% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Best Agrolife are:Net Sales at Rs 259.80 crore in March 2023 up 0.65% from Rs. 258.13 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.44 crore in March 2023 down 250.47% from Rs. 21.56 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.86 crore in March 2023 down 199.47% from Rs. 34.04 crore in March 2022.Best Agrolife shares closed at 1,049.20 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.13% returns over the last 6 months
    Best Agrolife
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations259.80237.55258.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations259.80237.55258.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods231.71165.11276.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks37.3812.60-61.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.699.585.48
    Depreciation1.541.331.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.3528.336.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-36.8920.6129.50
    Other Income1.491.353.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-35.4021.9632.96
    Interest7.806.104.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-43.2015.8628.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-43.2015.8628.22
    Tax-10.766.666.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-32.449.2021.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-32.449.2021.56
    Equity Share Capital23.6423.6423.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.723.899.46
    Diluted EPS-13.723.899.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.723.899.46
    Diluted EPS-13.723.899.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023