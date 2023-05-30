Best Agrolife Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 259.80 crore, up 0.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Best Agrolife are:Net Sales at Rs 259.80 crore in March 2023 up 0.65% from Rs. 258.13 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.44 crore in March 2023 down 250.47% from Rs. 21.56 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.86 crore in March 2023 down 199.47% from Rs. 34.04 crore in March 2022.
|Best Agrolife shares closed at 1,049.20 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.13% returns over the last 6 months
|Best Agrolife
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|259.80
|237.55
|258.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|259.80
|237.55
|258.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|231.71
|165.11
|276.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|37.38
|12.60
|-61.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.69
|9.58
|5.48
|Depreciation
|1.54
|1.33
|1.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.35
|28.33
|6.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-36.89
|20.61
|29.50
|Other Income
|1.49
|1.35
|3.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-35.40
|21.96
|32.96
|Interest
|7.80
|6.10
|4.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-43.20
|15.86
|28.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-43.20
|15.86
|28.22
|Tax
|-10.76
|6.66
|6.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-32.44
|9.20
|21.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-32.44
|9.20
|21.56
|Equity Share Capital
|23.64
|23.64
|23.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.72
|3.89
|9.46
|Diluted EPS
|-13.72
|3.89
|9.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.72
|3.89
|9.46
|Diluted EPS
|-13.72
|3.89
|9.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited