Best Agrolife Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.13 crore, up 24.02% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Best Agrolife are:

Net Sales at Rs 258.13 crore in March 2022 up 24.02% from Rs. 208.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.56 crore in March 2022 down 14.68% from Rs. 25.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.04 crore in March 2022 down 9.44% from Rs. 37.59 crore in March 2021.

Best Agrolife EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.47 in March 2021.

Best Agrolife shares closed at 871.85 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)

Best Agrolife
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 258.13 207.19 208.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 258.13 207.19 208.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 276.65 162.44 220.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -61.19 8.64 -56.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.48 5.50 2.44
Depreciation 1.08 1.00 1.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.62 7.38 5.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.50 22.24 35.84
Other Income 3.46 0.75 0.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.96 22.99 36.48
Interest 4.73 3.07 1.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.22 19.92 34.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.22 19.92 34.65
Tax 6.67 5.14 9.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.56 14.78 25.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.56 14.78 25.27
Equity Share Capital 23.64 22.03 22.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.46 6.25 11.47
Diluted EPS 9.46 6.25 11.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.46 6.25 11.47
Diluted EPS 9.46 6.25 11.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 11:50 am
