Best Agrolife Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.13 crore, up 24.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 258.13 crore in March 2022 up 24.02% from Rs. 208.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.56 crore in March 2022 down 14.68% from Rs. 25.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.04 crore in March 2022 down 9.44% from Rs. 37.59 crore in March 2021.

Best Agrolife EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.47 in March 2021.

Best Agrolife shares closed at 871.85 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)