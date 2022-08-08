Best Agrolife Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 423.46 crore, up 22.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 423.46 crore in June 2022 up 22.9% from Rs. 344.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.47 crore in June 2022 down 8.97% from Rs. 25.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.72 crore in June 2022 down 0.41% from Rs. 36.87 crore in June 2021.

Best Agrolife EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.70 in June 2021.

Best Agrolife shares closed at 968.75 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)