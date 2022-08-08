 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Best Agrolife Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 423.46 crore, up 22.9% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Best Agrolife are:

Net Sales at Rs 423.46 crore in June 2022 up 22.9% from Rs. 344.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.47 crore in June 2022 down 8.97% from Rs. 25.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.72 crore in June 2022 down 0.41% from Rs. 36.87 crore in June 2021.

Best Agrolife EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.70 in June 2021.

Best Agrolife shares closed at 968.75 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)

Best Agrolife
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 423.46 258.13 344.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 423.46 258.13 344.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 430.55 276.65 350.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -63.19 -61.19 -51.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.39 5.48 3.62
Depreciation 1.03 1.08 0.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.09 6.62 5.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.58 29.50 35.20
Other Income 3.11 3.46 0.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.69 32.96 36.01
Interest 4.27 4.73 1.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.42 28.22 34.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.42 28.22 34.82
Tax 7.96 6.67 9.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.47 21.56 25.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.47 21.56 25.78
Equity Share Capital 23.64 23.64 22.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.93 9.46 11.70
Diluted EPS 9.93 9.46 11.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.93 9.46 11.70
Diluted EPS 9.93 9.46 11.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:22 am
