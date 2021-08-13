Best Agrolife Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 344.56 crore, down 5.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Best Agrolife are:

Net Sales at Rs 344.56 crore in June 2021 down 5.05% from Rs. 362.91 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.78 crore in June 2021 up 59.04% from Rs. 16.21 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.87 crore in June 2021 up 272.05% from Rs. 9.91 crore in June 2020.

Best Agrolife EPS has increased to Rs. 11.70 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.95 in June 2020.

Best Agrolife shares closed at 581.95 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)