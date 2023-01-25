 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Best Agrolife Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.55 crore, up 14.65% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Best Agrolife are:

Net Sales at Rs 237.55 crore in December 2022 up 14.65% from Rs. 207.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.20 crore in December 2022 down 37.77% from Rs. 14.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.29 crore in December 2022 down 2.92% from Rs. 23.99 crore in December 2021.

Best Agrolife
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 237.55 579.16 207.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 237.55 579.16 207.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 165.11 580.74 162.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.60 -102.66 8.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.58 8.16 5.50
Depreciation 1.33 1.25 1.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.33 27.09 7.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.61 64.58 22.24
Other Income 1.35 4.14 0.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.96 68.72 22.99
Interest 6.10 5.80 3.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.86 62.92 19.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.86 62.92 19.92
Tax 6.66 16.07 5.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.20 46.85 14.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.20 46.85 14.78
Equity Share Capital 23.64 23.64 22.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.89 19.82 6.25
Diluted EPS 3.89 19.82 6.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.89 19.82 6.25
Diluted EPS 3.89 19.82 6.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited