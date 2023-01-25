English
    Best Agrolife Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.55 crore, up 14.65% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Best Agrolife are:

    Net Sales at Rs 237.55 crore in December 2022 up 14.65% from Rs. 207.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.20 crore in December 2022 down 37.77% from Rs. 14.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.29 crore in December 2022 down 2.92% from Rs. 23.99 crore in December 2021.

    Best Agrolife
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations237.55579.16207.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations237.55579.16207.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods165.11580.74162.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.60-102.668.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.588.165.50
    Depreciation1.331.251.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.3327.097.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.6164.5822.24
    Other Income1.354.140.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.9668.7222.99
    Interest6.105.803.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.8662.9219.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.8662.9219.92
    Tax6.6616.075.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.2046.8514.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.2046.8514.78
    Equity Share Capital23.6423.6422.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.8919.826.25
    Diluted EPS3.8919.826.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.8919.826.25
    Diluted EPS3.8919.826.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited