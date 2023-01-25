Best Agrolife Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.55 crore, up 14.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.55 crore in December 2022 up 14.65% from Rs. 207.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.20 crore in December 2022 down 37.77% from Rs. 14.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.29 crore in December 2022 down 2.92% from Rs. 23.99 crore in December 2021.

Best Agrolife EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.25 in December 2021.

