Best Agrolife Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 207.19 crore, up 265.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 207.19 crore in December 2021 up 265.3% from Rs. 56.72 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.78 crore in December 2021 up 439.91% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.99 crore in December 2021 up 307.99% from Rs. 5.88 crore in December 2020.

Best Agrolife EPS has increased to Rs. 6.25 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.24 in December 2020.

Best Agrolife shares closed at 1,106.60 on January 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 130.76% returns over the last 6 months and 103.77% over the last 12 months.