Best Agrolife FY22 net profit jumps to Rs 104.76 crore

Agrochemical firm Best Agrolife Ltd on Monday reported a nearly three-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 104.76 crore in FY 2022. Its net profit stood at Rs 37.08 crore in the 2020-21 financial year, Best Agrolife Ltd (BAL) said in a statement.

The company posted a 34 per cent increase in its revenue at Rs 1,210.79 crore in the period under review as against Rs 905.45 crore in the previous fiscal. "Our performance this year boosts our confidence and confirms that we are on track to achieve our strategic and financial objectives.

"Other than grabbing the registration for the indigenous manufacturing of a number of crucial technicals and pesticides, we also bagged two major patents namely Ronfen and Shot Down," BAL Managing Director Vimal Alawadhi said. Best Agrolife Ltd has three plants in Uttar Pradesh and Jammu. It is into the manufacturing of technical, intermediates and formulation businesses of insecticide, fungicide and herbicide among others.