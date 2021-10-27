Best Agrolife Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 324.39 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Sep'21 Jun'21 Jun'18 Net Sales/Income from operations 324.39 344.56 39.21 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 324.39 344.56 39.21 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 224.67 350.60 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 55.40 -51.65 1.84 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.06 3.62 0.13 Depreciation 0.90 0.86 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5.03 5.94 35.62 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.33 35.20 1.60 Other Income 0.33 0.82 1.36 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.65 36.01 2.96 Interest 1.56 1.19 0.30 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.09 34.82 2.66 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 33.09 34.82 2.66 Tax 7.91 8.89 0.82 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.19 25.94 1.85 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.19 25.94 1.85 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.19 25.94 1.85 Equity Share Capital 22.03 22.03 7.98 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.43 11.77 2.32 Diluted EPS 11.43 11.77 2.32 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.43 11.77 2.32 Diluted EPS 11.43 11.77 2.32 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited