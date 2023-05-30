Best Agrolife Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 253.91 crore, down 17.92% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 253.91 327.75 309.35 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 253.91 327.75 309.35 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 123.56 87.93 129.88 Purchase of Traded Goods 225.01 153.91 248.86 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -142.91 -27.75 -151.38 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 14.34 14.45 8.09 Depreciation 6.99 5.98 6.60 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 26.77 41.11 11.81 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 52.12 55.50 Other Income 0.67 0.69 1.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.82 52.82 56.49 Interest 12.56 9.77 7.17 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.74 43.04 49.33 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -11.74 43.04 49.33 Tax -3.33 12.43 11.16 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.41 30.62 38.16 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.41 30.62 38.16 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -8.41 30.62 38.16 Equity Share Capital 23.64 23.64 23.64 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.56 12.95 16.75 Diluted EPS -3.56 12.95 16.75 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.56 12.95 16.75 Diluted EPS -3.56 12.95 16.75 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited