Best Agrolife Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 253.91 crore, down 17.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Best Agrolife are:Net Sales at Rs 253.91 crore in March 2023 down 17.92% from Rs. 309.35 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.41 crore in March 2023 down 122.03% from Rs. 38.16 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.81 crore in March 2023 down 87.62% from Rs. 63.09 crore in March 2022.
|Best Agrolife shares closed at 1,049.20 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.13% returns over the last 6 months
|Best Agrolife
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|253.91
|327.75
|309.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|253.91
|327.75
|309.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|123.56
|87.93
|129.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|225.01
|153.91
|248.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-142.91
|-27.75
|-151.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.34
|14.45
|8.09
|Depreciation
|6.99
|5.98
|6.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.77
|41.11
|11.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|52.12
|55.50
|Other Income
|0.67
|0.69
|1.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.82
|52.82
|56.49
|Interest
|12.56
|9.77
|7.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.74
|43.04
|49.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.74
|43.04
|49.33
|Tax
|-3.33
|12.43
|11.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.41
|30.62
|38.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.41
|30.62
|38.16
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.41
|30.62
|38.16
|Equity Share Capital
|23.64
|23.64
|23.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.56
|12.95
|16.75
|Diluted EPS
|-3.56
|12.95
|16.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.56
|12.95
|16.75
|Diluted EPS
|-3.56
|12.95
|16.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited