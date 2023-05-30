English
    Best Agrolife Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 253.91 crore, down 17.92% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Best Agrolife are:Net Sales at Rs 253.91 crore in March 2023 down 17.92% from Rs. 309.35 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.41 crore in March 2023 down 122.03% from Rs. 38.16 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.81 crore in March 2023 down 87.62% from Rs. 63.09 crore in March 2022.Best Agrolife shares closed at 1,049.20 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.13% returns over the last 6 months
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations253.91327.75309.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations253.91327.75309.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials123.5687.93129.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods225.01153.91248.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-142.91-27.75-151.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.3414.458.09
    Depreciation6.995.986.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.7741.1111.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.1552.1255.50
    Other Income0.670.691.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.8252.8256.49
    Interest12.569.777.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.7443.0449.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-11.7443.0449.33
    Tax-3.3312.4311.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.4130.6238.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.4130.6238.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-8.4130.6238.16
    Equity Share Capital23.6423.6423.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.5612.9516.75
    Diluted EPS-3.5612.9516.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.5612.9516.75
    Diluted EPS-3.5612.9516.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

