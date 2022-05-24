 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Best Agrolife Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 309.35 crore, up 48.64% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Best Agrolife are:

Net Sales at Rs 309.35 crore in March 2022 up 48.64% from Rs. 208.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.16 crore in March 2022 up 50.98% from Rs. 25.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.09 crore in March 2022 up 67.84% from Rs. 37.59 crore in March 2021.

Best Agrolife EPS has increased to Rs. 16.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.47 in March 2021.

Best Agrolife shares closed at 871.85 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)

Best Agrolife
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 309.35 232.49 208.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 309.35 232.49 208.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 129.88 20.71 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 248.86 167.32 220.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -151.38 -9.34 -56.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.09 7.69 2.44
Depreciation 6.60 3.47 1.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.81 13.68 5.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.50 28.96 35.84
Other Income 1.00 -0.36 0.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.49 28.59 36.48
Interest 7.17 5.18 1.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.33 23.42 34.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 49.33 23.42 34.65
Tax 11.16 7.94 9.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.16 15.48 25.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.16 15.48 25.28
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 38.16 15.48 25.28
Equity Share Capital 23.64 22.03 22.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.75 6.55 11.47
Diluted EPS 16.75 6.55 11.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.75 6.55 11.47
Diluted EPS 16.75 6.55 11.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 11:08 am
