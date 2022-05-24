Best Agrolife Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 309.35 crore, up 48.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 309.35 crore in March 2022 up 48.64% from Rs. 208.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.16 crore in March 2022 up 50.98% from Rs. 25.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.09 crore in March 2022 up 67.84% from Rs. 37.59 crore in March 2021.

Best Agrolife EPS has increased to Rs. 16.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.47 in March 2021.

Best Agrolife shares closed at 871.85 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)