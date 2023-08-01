English
    Best Agrolife Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 612.23 crore, up 32.03% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Best Agrolife are:

    Net Sales at Rs 612.23 crore in June 2023 up 32.03% from Rs. 463.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.50 crore in June 2023 up 125.55% from Rs. 40.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.30 crore in June 2023 up 102.66% from Rs. 66.27 crore in June 2022.

    Best Agrolife EPS has increased to Rs. 38.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.97 in June 2022.

    Best Agrolife shares closed at 1,163.50 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.43% returns over the last 6 months and 18.72% over the last 12 months.

    Best Agrolife
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations612.23253.91463.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations612.23253.91463.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials394.95123.5687.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods227.53225.01373.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-193.45-142.91-95.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.2014.348.87
    Depreciation7.336.995.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.0526.7723.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.620.1560.14
    Other Income4.340.670.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax126.970.8260.51
    Interest12.3812.567.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax114.59-11.7453.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax114.59-11.7453.45
    Tax24.08-3.3313.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities90.50-8.4140.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period90.50-8.4140.13
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates90.50-8.4140.13
    Equity Share Capital23.6523.6423.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.28-3.5616.97
    Diluted EPS38.28-3.5616.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.28-3.5616.97
    Diluted EPS38.28-3.5616.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:22 am

