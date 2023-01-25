 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Best Agrolife Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.75 crore, up 40.97% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Best Agrolife are:

Net Sales at Rs 327.75 crore in December 2022 up 40.97% from Rs. 232.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.62 crore in December 2022 up 97.82% from Rs. 15.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.80 crore in December 2022 up 83.41% from Rs. 32.06 crore in December 2021.

Best Agrolife
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 327.75 700.31 232.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 327.75 700.31 232.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 87.93 194.64 20.71
Purchase of Traded Goods 153.91 420.24 167.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -27.75 -147.63 -9.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.45 11.38 7.69
Depreciation 5.98 5.77 3.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.11 39.17 13.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.12 176.74 28.96
Other Income 0.69 0.86 -0.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.82 177.61 28.59
Interest 9.77 9.46 5.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.04 168.14 23.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 43.04 168.14 23.42
Tax 12.43 38.33 7.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.62 129.81 15.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.62 129.81 15.48
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 30.62 129.81 15.48
Equity Share Capital 23.64 23.64 22.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.95 54.90 6.55
Diluted EPS 12.95 54.90 6.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.95 54.90 6.55
Diluted EPS 12.95 54.90 6.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited