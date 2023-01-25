Best Agrolife Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.75 crore, up 40.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 327.75 crore in December 2022 up 40.97% from Rs. 232.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.62 crore in December 2022 up 97.82% from Rs. 15.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.80 crore in December 2022 up 83.41% from Rs. 32.06 crore in December 2021.