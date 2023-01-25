English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Best Agrolife Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.75 crore, up 40.97% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Best Agrolife are:

    Net Sales at Rs 327.75 crore in December 2022 up 40.97% from Rs. 232.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.62 crore in December 2022 up 97.82% from Rs. 15.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.80 crore in December 2022 up 83.41% from Rs. 32.06 crore in December 2021.

    Best Agrolife
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations327.75700.31232.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations327.75700.31232.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.93194.6420.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods153.91420.24167.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.75-147.63-9.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.4511.387.69
    Depreciation5.985.773.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.1139.1713.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.12176.7428.96
    Other Income0.690.86-0.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.82177.6128.59
    Interest9.779.465.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.04168.1423.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax43.04168.1423.42
    Tax12.4338.337.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.62129.8115.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.62129.8115.48
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates30.62129.8115.48
    Equity Share Capital23.6423.6422.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.9554.906.55
    Diluted EPS12.9554.906.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.9554.906.55
    Diluted EPS12.9554.906.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited