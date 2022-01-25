Best Agrolife Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 232.49 crore, up 309.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 232.49 crore in December 2021 up 309.9% from Rs. 56.72 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.48 crore in December 2021 up 465.29% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.06 crore in December 2021 up 445.24% from Rs. 5.88 crore in December 2020.

Best Agrolife EPS has increased to Rs. 6.55 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.24 in December 2020.

Best Agrolife shares closed at 1,106.60 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)