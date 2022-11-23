Beryl Securitie Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 0.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in September 2022 down 0.52% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 37.41% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 30.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

Beryl Securitie EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in September 2021.

Beryl Securitie shares closed at 7.45 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.50% returns over the last 6 months and 4.63% over the last 12 months.