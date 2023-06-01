Beryl Securitie Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 3.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 3.39% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 185.37% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 144.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Beryl Securitie EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2022.

Beryl Securitie shares closed at 21.87 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 192.77% returns over the last 6 months and 170.00% over the last 12 months.