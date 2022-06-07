Beryl Securitie Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 27.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2022 up 27.77% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 164.66% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

Beryl Securitie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.

Beryl Securitie shares closed at 8.50 on June 02, 2022 (BSE)