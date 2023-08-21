Beryl Securitie Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 8.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 8.35% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 183.2% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 140% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Beryl Securitie shares closed at 23.00 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 106.46% returns over the last 6 months and 143.39% over the last 12 months.