English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Beryl Securitie Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 8.35% Y-o-Y

    August 21, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Beryl Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 8.35% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 183.2% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 140% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

    Beryl Securitie shares closed at 23.00 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 106.46% returns over the last 6 months and 143.39% over the last 12 months.

    Beryl Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.200.220.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.200.220.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.110.08
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.000.000.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.150.160.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.050.05
    Other Income--0.02--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.040.05
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.02-0.040.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.02-0.040.05
    Tax0.010.020.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03-0.060.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03-0.060.04
    Equity Share Capital4.854.854.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.120.08
    Diluted EPS-0.060.120.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.120.08
    Diluted EPS-0.060.120.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Beryl Securitie #Beryl Securities #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
    first published: Aug 21, 2023 03:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!