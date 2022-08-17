Beryl Securitie Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 3.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in June 2022 up 3.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 43.01% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 44.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Beryl Securitie EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2021.

Beryl Securitie shares closed at 9.45 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.17% returns over the last 6 months and 18.87% over the last 12 months.