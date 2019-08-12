Beryl Securitie Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 15.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in June 2019 up 15.62% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2019 up 99.23% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2019 up 37.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2018.

Beryl Securitie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2018.

Beryl Securitie shares closed at 7.03 on March 06, 2019 (BSE)