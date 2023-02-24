Beryl Securitie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 10.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 10.67% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 27.68% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

Beryl Securitie EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2021.

Beryl Securitie shares closed at 11.13 on February 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.98% returns over the last 6 months and 3.53% over the last 12 months.