Beryl Securitie Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 0.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2021 up 0.96% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 up 11.26% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

Beryl Securitie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2020.

Beryl Securitie shares closed at 11.83 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 49.56% returns over the last 6 months and 121.12% over the last 12 months.