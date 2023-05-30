Beryl Drugs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.11 crore, up 76.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.11 crore in March 2023 up 76.13% from Rs. 3.47 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 113.32% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 193.1% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

Beryl Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.94 in March 2022.

Beryl Drugs shares closed at 15.40 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.15% returns over the last 6 months and 84.21% over the last 12 months.