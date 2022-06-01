 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Beryl Drugs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.47 crore, down 42.8% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Beryl Drugs are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.47 crore in March 2022 down 42.8% from Rs. 6.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 504.78% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 down 216% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

Beryl Drugs shares closed at 7.95 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.98% returns over the last 6 months and -19.62% over the last 12 months.

Beryl Drugs
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.47 3.18 6.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.47 3.18 6.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.79 1.71 2.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.40 0.01 1.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.29 0.39 0.33
Depreciation 0.27 0.27 0.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.13 0.86 1.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.61 -0.07 0.40
Other Income 0.05 0.04 -0.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.56 -0.03 0.01
Interest 0.10 0.12 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.66 -0.14 -0.14
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.45
P/L Before Tax -0.66 -0.14 0.32
Tax -0.18 -0.04 0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.47 -0.10 0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.47 -0.10 0.12
Equity Share Capital 5.07 5.07 5.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.94 -0.18 0.23
Diluted EPS -0.94 -0.18 0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.94 -0.18 0.23
Diluted EPS -0.94 -0.18 0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 03:30 pm
