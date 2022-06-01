Beryl Drugs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.47 crore, down 42.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Beryl Drugs are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.47 crore in March 2022 down 42.8% from Rs. 6.06 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 504.78% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 down 216% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.
Beryl Drugs shares closed at 7.95 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.98% returns over the last 6 months and -19.62% over the last 12 months.
|
|Beryl Drugs
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.47
|3.18
|6.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.47
|3.18
|6.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.79
|1.71
|2.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.40
|0.01
|1.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.39
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.27
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.13
|0.86
|1.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.61
|-0.07
|0.40
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.04
|-0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.56
|-0.03
|0.01
|Interest
|0.10
|0.12
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.66
|-0.14
|-0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.45
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.66
|-0.14
|0.32
|Tax
|-0.18
|-0.04
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.47
|-0.10
|0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.47
|-0.10
|0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|5.07
|5.07
|5.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.94
|-0.18
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.94
|-0.18
|0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.94
|-0.18
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.94
|-0.18
|0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited