Beryl Drugs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.47 crore, down 42.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.47 crore in March 2022 down 42.8% from Rs. 6.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 504.78% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 down 216% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

Beryl Drugs shares closed at 7.95 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.98% returns over the last 6 months and -19.62% over the last 12 months.