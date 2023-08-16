English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Beryl Drugs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore, up 64.33% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Beryl Drugs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore in June 2023 up 64.33% from Rs. 4.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 up 142.92% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2023 up 88.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022.

    Beryl Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2022.

    Beryl Drugs shares closed at 20.25 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 65.58% returns over the last 6 months and 126.76% over the last 12 months.

    Beryl Drugs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.116.114.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.116.114.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.503.342.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.09-0.10-0.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.440.450.33
    Depreciation0.280.150.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.012.131.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.790.140.31
    Other Income0.07-0.020.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.850.120.35
    Interest0.120.060.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.730.060.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.730.060.22
    Tax0.200.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.530.060.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.530.060.22
    Equity Share Capital5.075.075.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.050.120.43
    Diluted EPS1.050.120.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.050.120.43
    Diluted EPS1.050.120.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Beryl Drugs #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:55 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!