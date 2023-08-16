Beryl Drugs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore, up 64.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore in June 2023 up 64.33% from Rs. 4.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 up 142.92% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2023 up 88.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022.

Beryl Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2022.

Beryl Drugs shares closed at 20.25 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 65.58% returns over the last 6 months and 126.76% over the last 12 months.