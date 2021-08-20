Beryl Drugs Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore, up 70.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore in June 2021 up 70.95% from Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021 up 273.21% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021 up 129.03% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2020.

Beryl Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2020.

Beryl Drugs shares closed at 13.49 on August 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 89.20% returns over the last 6 months and 79.63% over the last 12 months.