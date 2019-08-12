Beryl Drugs Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore, up 1.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore in June 2019 up 1.03% from Rs. 4.19 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2019 up 69.27% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2019 up 48.72% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2018.

Beryl Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2018.

Beryl Drugs shares closed at 5.22 on August 08, 2019 (BSE)