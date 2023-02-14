Beryl Drugs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.15 crore, up 156.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.15 crore in December 2022 up 156.38% from Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 240.14% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.