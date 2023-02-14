 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Beryl Drugs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.15 crore, up 156.38% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Beryl Drugs are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.15 crore in December 2022 up 156.38% from Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 240.14% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Beryl Drugs
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.15 7.69 3.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.15 7.69 3.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.71 4.35 1.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.43 0.23 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.47 0.44 0.39
Depreciation 0.22 0.19 0.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.86 2.25 0.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.46 0.22 -0.07
Other Income 0.04 0.21 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.50 0.44 -0.03
Interest 0.12 0.11 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.38 0.32 -0.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.38 0.32 -0.14
Tax 0.23 -0.02 -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.14 0.34 -0.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.14 0.34 -0.10
Equity Share Capital 5.07 5.07 5.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 1.55 -0.18
Diluted EPS 0.28 1.55 -0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 1.55 -0.18
Diluted EPS 0.28 1.55 -0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited