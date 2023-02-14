Beryl Drugs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.15 crore, up 156.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.15 crore in December 2022 up 156.38% from Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 240.14% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Beryl Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2021.

Beryl Drugs shares closed at 11.65 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.46% returns over the last 6 months and 1.57% over the last 12 months.