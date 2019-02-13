Beryl Drugs Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.01 crore, down 17.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.01 crore in December 2018 down 17.16% from Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2018 up 40.62% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2018 up 40% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2017.

Beryl Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2017.

Beryl Drugs shares closed at 7.10 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -39.83% returns over the last 6 months and -48.85% over the last 12 months.