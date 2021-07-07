Bervin Invest Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bervin Investment and Leasing are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2021 up 57.35% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021 up 82.19% from Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2020.
Bervin Invest shares closed at 17.54 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 131.70% returns over the last 6 months and 67.05% over the last 12 months.
|Bervin Investment and Leasing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.08
|--
|--
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.08
|--
|--
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.43
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.35
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.05
|-0.05
|Other Income
|-0.19
|0.26
|-1.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|0.21
|-1.46
|Interest
|0.00
|0.13
|0.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.26
|0.09
|-2.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.26
|0.09
|-2.06
|Tax
|0.69
|--
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.95
|0.09
|-2.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.95
|0.09
|-2.22
|Equity Share Capital
|5.90
|5.90
|5.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|9.98
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|0.15
|-3.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|0.15
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|0.15
|-3.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|0.15
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited