Bervin Invest Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2021 up 57.35% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021 up 82.19% from Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2020.

Bervin Invest shares closed at 17.54 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 131.70% returns over the last 6 months and 67.05% over the last 12 months.