Bervin Invest Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.69 crore, up 27.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.69 crore in June 2022 up 27.98% from Rs. 6.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.17 crore in June 2022 up 21.98% from Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.63 crore in June 2022 up 28.02% from Rs. 5.96 crore in June 2021.

Bervin Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 12.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.97 in June 2021.

Bervin Invest shares closed at 37.45 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.64% returns over the last 6 months and 78.33% over the last 12 months.