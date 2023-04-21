Bernstein adds RIL, Biocon, M&M to portfolio, removes 10% cash, covers short from IEX

markets

Bernstein Research has added Reliance Industries Ltd, Biocon Ltd, and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd to its portfolio and eliminated its cash allocation and covered its short positions from IEX as it expects a market rebound in 2QCY23.

The brokerage firm has upgraded Biocon to an 'outperform' rating due to positive developments in the US biosimilar market. Reliance Industries has been reintroduced in its portfolio, while M&M has corrected due to concerns over the slowdown in rural markets caused by weaker-than-expected monsoons.

The brokerage firm retained Infosys Ltd, Zomato Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Cipla Ltd, Crompton Consumer, Ultratech and L&T to its portfolio.

The brokerage reports that a reduction in commodities is expected to support margins, and early-cycle benefits in Financials and Real Estate are increasing the expectation of low earnings risk. The firm argues for positive returns in the near term, with Nifty heading back to 18,000-18,500.

"Since we see this as more driven by the domestic economy, we highlighted sectors like financials, real estate, and cement to do well. The early cycle nature of recovery is expected to support these sectors, and we still maintain our OW stance. We also remain a marginal OW on IT, Healthcare, and Durables. We remain UW on staples, utilities, metals and Industrials (ex L&T, cement)," Bernstein said in its report.

The brokerage firm sees the Q3 GDP growth of 4.4 percent as the bottom, with interest rates and inflation nearing their peak and margin risks moderating due to a decline in commodities. Positive support from early cycle sectors like real estate and financials, along with a good winter cropping season, are expected to boost growth.

Manufacturing growth is expected to turn positive in Q4FY23 after YoY declines in Q2/Q3FY23. Although the outlook for monsoons is unclear, recent comments from IMD suggest a normal monsoon season.