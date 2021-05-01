MARKET NEWS

Berkshire operating profit rises in Q1CY20, buys back more stock

Berkshire Hathaway's Operating profit increased to $7.02 billion, from $5.87 billion a year earlier.

Reuters
May 01, 2021 / 06:17 PM IST

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said first-quarter operating profit rose 20 per cent, and that it extended its recent aggressive stock repurchases by buying back $6.6 billion of its own stock.

Operating profit increased to $7.02 billion, from $5.87 billion a year earlier.

Berkshire also reported net income of $11.71 billion, or $7,638 per Class A share, compared with a net loss of $49.75 billion, or $30,653 per share, a year earlier.
