you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Berger Paints Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,429.88 crore, up 7.47% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Berger Paints India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,429.88 crore in September 2019 up 7.47% from Rs. 1,330.45 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.36 crore in September 2019 up 70.64% from Rs. 102.18 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 231.86 crore in September 2019 up 21.19% from Rs. 191.32 crore in September 2018.

Berger Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.05 in September 2018.

Berger Paints shares closed at 498.30 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 60.04% returns over the last 6 months and 65.52% over the last 12 months.

Berger Paints India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations1,429.881,585.201,330.45
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,429.881,585.201,330.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials784.71756.35819.85
Purchase of Traded Goods117.21122.96101.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-45.2569.05-91.63
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost87.9287.5080.09
Depreciation42.5741.8029.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses265.52262.80239.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax177.20244.74151.57
Other Income12.0916.3910.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax189.29261.13161.62
Interest7.197.044.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax182.10254.09156.92
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax182.10254.09156.92
Tax7.7489.6454.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities174.36164.45102.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period174.36164.45102.18
Equity Share Capital97.1197.1197.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.801.691.05
Diluted EPS1.801.691.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.801.691.05
Diluted EPS1.801.691.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 09:10 am

tags #Berger paints #Berger Paints India #Earnings First-Cut #Paints & Varnishes #Results

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

