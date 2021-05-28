Berger Paints Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,797.04 crore, up 52.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,797.04 crore in March 2021 up 52.96% from Rs. 1,174.82 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 184.69 crore in March 2021 down 5.12% from Rs. 194.65 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 323.96 crore in March 2021 up 8.2% from Rs. 299.41 crore in March 2020.

Berger Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.00 in March 2020.

Berger Paints shares closed at 798.30 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.24% returns over the last 6 months and 75.41% over the last 12 months.