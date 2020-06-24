Berger Paints Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,174.82 crore, down 13.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,174.82 crore in March 2020 down 13.15% from Rs. 1,352.73 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 194.65 crore in March 2020 up 122.84% from Rs. 87.35 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 299.41 crore in March 2020 up 37.02% from Rs. 218.52 crore in March 2019.

Berger Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.19 in March 2019.

Berger Paints shares closed at 515.50 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.88% returns over the last 6 months and 64.22% over the last 12 months.