Berger Paints Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 826.14 crore, down 47.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 826.14 crore in June 2020 down 47.88% from Rs. 1,585.20 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.80 crore in June 2020 down 69.72% from Rs. 164.45 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.56 crore in June 2020 down 60.2% from Rs. 302.93 crore in June 2019.

Berger Paints EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.51 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.69 in June 2019.

Berger Paints shares closed at 550.35 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.05% returns over the last 6 months and 51.03% over the last 12 months.