Berger Paints Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,585.20 crore, up 15.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,585.20 crore in June 2019 up 15.52% from Rs. 1,372.23 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 164.45 crore in June 2019 up 26.47% from Rs. 130.03 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 302.93 crore in June 2019 up 31.38% from Rs. 230.57 crore in June 2018.

Berger Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.34 in June 2018.

Berger Paints shares closed at 292.00 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -5.13% returns over the last 6 months and -5.72% over the last 12 months.