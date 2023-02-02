 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Berger Paints Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,418.91 crore, up 7.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Berger Paints India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,418.91 crore in December 2022 up 7.21% from Rs. 2,256.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 207.10 crore in December 2022 down 5.99% from Rs. 220.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 350.81 crore in December 2022 down 1.9% from Rs. 357.61 crore in December 2021.

Berger Paints India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,418.91 2,373.75 2,256.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,418.91 2,373.75 2,256.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,162.75 1,434.02 1,251.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 236.15 223.28 187.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 202.01 -102.71 5.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 111.48 120.45 98.34
Depreciation 56.85 55.00 49.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 395.22 380.42 370.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 254.45 263.29 294.24
Other Income 39.51 14.22 13.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 293.96 277.51 308.22
Interest 25.59 20.80 12.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 268.37 256.71 295.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 268.37 256.71 295.90
Tax 61.27 66.03 75.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 207.10 190.68 220.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 207.10 190.68 220.29
Equity Share Capital 97.13 97.13 97.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.13 1.96 2.27
Diluted EPS 2.13 1.96 2.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.13 1.96 2.27
Diluted EPS 2.13 1.96 2.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited