    Berger Paints Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,418.91 crore, up 7.21% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Berger Paints India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,418.91 crore in December 2022 up 7.21% from Rs. 2,256.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 207.10 crore in December 2022 down 5.99% from Rs. 220.29 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 350.81 crore in December 2022 down 1.9% from Rs. 357.61 crore in December 2021.

    Berger Paints India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,418.912,373.752,256.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,418.912,373.752,256.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,162.751,434.021,251.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods236.15223.28187.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks202.01-102.715.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost111.48120.4598.34
    Depreciation56.8555.0049.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses395.22380.42370.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax254.45263.29294.24
    Other Income39.5114.2213.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax293.96277.51308.22
    Interest25.5920.8012.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax268.37256.71295.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax268.37256.71295.90
    Tax61.2766.0375.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities207.10190.68220.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period207.10190.68220.29
    Equity Share Capital97.1397.1397.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.131.962.27
    Diluted EPS2.131.962.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.131.962.27
    Diluted EPS2.131.962.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
