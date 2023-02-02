Berger Paints Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,418.91 crore, up 7.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,418.91 crore in December 2022 up 7.21% from Rs. 2,256.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 207.10 crore in December 2022 down 5.99% from Rs. 220.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 350.81 crore in December 2022 down 1.9% from Rs. 357.61 crore in December 2021.

Berger Paints EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.27 in December 2021.

