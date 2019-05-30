Berger Paints Q4 up 4.9% to Rs 111.43 crore

Berger Paints India Ltd on May 30 reported an increase of 4.91 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 111.43 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 106.21 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Berger Paints said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter was up 13.38 per cent to Rs 1,472.09 crore as against Rs 1,298.27 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Berger Paints' total expenses was at Rs 1,304.62 crore as against Rs 1,136.47 crore, up 14.79 per cent.

For the full financial year 2018-19, Berger Paints' net profit was Rs 497.45 crore. It was Rs 460.83 core in 2017-18.

Total income for 2018-19 stood at Rs 6,061.86 crore. It was Rs 5,282.12 crore in 2017-18.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, the firm told the BSE that its board in its meeting held on Thursday has recommended payment of dividend of Rs 1.90 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for 2018-19.

Shares of Berger Paints India Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 300.40 on the BSE, up 0.05 per cent from the previous close.