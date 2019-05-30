App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 05:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Berger Paints Q4 up 4.9% to Rs 111.43 crore

Berger Paints' total expenses was at Rs 1,304.62 crore as against Rs 1,136.47 crore, up 14.79 per cent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Berger Paints India Ltd on May 30 reported an increase of 4.91 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 111.43 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 106.21 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Berger Paints said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter was up 13.38 per cent to Rs 1,472.09 crore as against Rs 1,298.27 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Berger Paints' total expenses was at Rs 1,304.62 crore as against Rs 1,136.47 crore, up 14.79 per cent.

For the full financial year 2018-19, Berger Paints' net profit was Rs 497.45 crore. It was Rs 460.83 core in 2017-18.

Total income for 2018-19 stood at Rs 6,061.86 crore. It was Rs 5,282.12 crore in 2017-18.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, the firm told the BSE that its board in its meeting held on Thursday has recommended payment of dividend of Rs 1.90 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for 2018-19.

Shares of Berger Paints India Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 300.40 on the BSE, up 0.05 per cent from the previous close.
First Published on May 30, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #Berger Paints India Ltd #Business #Results

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.