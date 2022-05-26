Berger Paints Q4 net up 5.6% to Rs 220 crore; revenue up 8% to Rs 2,187 crore

Berger Paints India Ltd on Thursday reported a 5.60 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 220.29 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 208.60 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Berger Paints said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up 7.96 per cent at Rs 2,187.51 crore during the quarter as against Rs 2,026.09 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 1,915.43 crore, up 9.03 per cent in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 1,756.64 crore earlier.

For the full fiscal ended March 2022, Berger Paints’ net profit was up 15.73 per cent at Rs 832.95 crore, compared to a net profit of Rs 719.72 crore in the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations climbed 28.51 per cent to Rs 8,761.78 crore from Rs 6,817.59 crore in FY21.

The board has recommended a dividend of 310 per cent, which is Rs 3.10 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year 2021-22.

Shares of Berger Paints India on Thursday settled at Rs 568.05 on BSE, up 0.33 per cent from the previous close.