Berger Paints Q4 FY20 results: Key highlights of the earnings concall

Berger Paints India has reported a 6.51 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 103.18 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 110.37 crore during January-March quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations declined 7.96 percent to Rs 1,354.84 crore during the quarter under review as compared with Rs 1,472.09 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Here are the highlights of Berger Paints's Q4 FY20 earnings call compiled by Narnolia Financial Advisors

Management Participants: Mr. Srijit Dasgupta- CFO

According to company management rural is doing better due to lesser effect of Pandemic as compared to metros like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Chennai.

The company saw sharp decline in certain raw materials like solvent based products, monomers and mineral turpentine in 4QFY20.

The company import 10 percent of raw material from China but if the supply gets disturbed the company has the options to switch to substitute and can import the same from other countries.

As per the company sales is coming back almost to pre COVID-19 level.

Gross margin expansion for the quarter was driven by lower raw material and crude prices.

The higher other income on account of dividend received to the extent of Rs 100 crore from subsidiaries in 4QFY20.

Provision for taxation in standalone remained lower due to lower corporate tax rate.

As per the company if raw material price continues to decline then the company may look at passing the benefit to consumers.

In FY21 the company will focus on reducing cost through reduction in ra material (will try to offset increase in diesel price with negotiation in freight), travelling, maintenance and manual cost.

The expected capex for FY21 is Rs 200-250 crore.

As per Management, Poland (Insulation business) posted healthy growth effected by the pandemic whereas Nepal and UK remained impacted by the lockdown.