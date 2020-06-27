App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Berger Paints Q4 FY20 results: Key highlights of the earnings concall

Berger Paints' expected capex for FY21 is Rs 200-250 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Berger Paints India has reported a 6.51 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 103.18 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 110.37 crore during January-March quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations declined 7.96 percent to Rs 1,354.84 crore during the quarter under review as compared with Rs 1,472.09 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Here are the highlights of Berger Paints's Q4 FY20 earnings call compiled by Narnolia Financial Advisors

Close

Management Participants: Mr. Srijit Dasgupta- CFO

related news

According to company management rural is doing better due to lesser effect of Pandemic as compared to metros like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Chennai.

The company saw sharp decline in certain raw materials like solvent based products, monomers and mineral turpentine in 4QFY20.

The company import 10 percent of raw material from China but if the supply gets disturbed the company has the options to switch to substitute and can import the same from other countries.

As per the company sales is coming back almost to pre COVID-19 level.

Gross margin expansion for the quarter was driven by lower raw material and crude prices.

The higher other income on account of dividend received to the extent of Rs 100 crore from subsidiaries in 4QFY20.

Provision for taxation in standalone remained lower due to lower corporate tax rate.

As per the company if raw material price continues to decline then the company may look at passing the benefit to consumers.

In FY21 the company will focus on reducing cost through reduction in ra material (will try to offset increase in diesel price with negotiation in freight), travelling, maintenance and manual cost.

The expected capex for FY21 is Rs 200-250 crore.

As per Management, Poland (Insulation business) posted healthy growth effected by the pandemic whereas Nepal and UK remained impacted by the lockdown.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 27, 2020 04:45 pm

tags #Berger paints #earnings #markets #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | Delhi University postpones open book exams for final-year students by 10 days

Coronavirus impact | Delhi University postpones open book exams for final-year students by 10 days

Repatriation flights on June 27: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 27: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Constitution our guiding light, led by the desire to empower 130 crore Indians, says PM Modi

Constitution our guiding light, led by the desire to empower 130 crore Indians, says PM Modi

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.